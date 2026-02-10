Palantir Aktie

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

10.02.2026 18:00:00

What's Wrong With Palantir Technologies Stock?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is struggling in 2026. Although the business itself remains in great shape, investors aren't buying it up as rapidly as they were last year. As of Monday's close, the data analytics stock has fallen by 20%. While the stock market has been a bit shaky, the S&P 500 is still in positive territory, up around 2%.What may be puzzling to Palantir investors is that it's doing so poorly, even as the company posted strong quarterly results, yet again. Why is the stock struggling, and what does this mean for investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
