Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has crushed the broader market over the past five years. It has done so mostly thanks to Cabometyx, a cancer medicine that has been its best-selling drug for years. However, things could change for the biotech by the next decade. Exelixis could start facing generic competition for Cabometyx by 2030. Can the company overcome this patent cliff? The answer largely depends on its leading pipeline candidate.

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Exelixis's strategy in the past has been to develop cancer medicines that target areas of high unmet medical need. That's what it did with Cabometyx. This medicine became the first in renal cell carcinoma (RCC, a type of kidney cancer) to demonstrate statistically significant improvements in three efficacy endpoints: progression-free survival, objective response rate, and, most importantly, overall survival. Cabometyx became a leading medicine in RCC as a result.

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