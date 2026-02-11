NVIDIA Aktie
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?
It's been over three years since OpenAI's ChatGPT introduced the world to the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI), and the megatrend shows no signs of stopping. Goldman Sachs predicts big tech companies could spend over $500 billion on data center equipment in 2026 alone, and a meaningful share of this will go toward Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) and other types of computing hardware. That said, half a trillion dollars is a lot of money -- even for a group of the biggest hyperscalers in the world. They may be able to keep that level of spending up this year and possibly next year, but what about over the next five years? What might the future bring for Nvidia's business model?Goldman's prediction about big tech's AI spending in 2026 was made in late 2025. And so far, the available data suggests that hyperscaler spending will meet or exceed that expectation. This month, in conjunction with its latest quarterly report, Alphabet revealed plans to almost double its capital expenditures year over year to between $175 billion and $185 billion in 2026. E-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon announced that it will spend an eye-popping $200 billion on capex this year -- a sum $50 billion higher than Wall Street expected.
