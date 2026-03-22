Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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22.03.2026 06:00:00
Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 3 Years?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the hottest stocks over the past three years, as the company has seen its revenue growth accelerate for 10 straight quarters. The question on many investors' minds is whether this momentum can continue over the next several years for the company to grow into and beyond its current high valuation.Palantir has become one of the most important companies in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and the premier AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock. The key to the company's success has been its Foundry Artificial Intelligence (AIP) platform, which can gather data from various sources and structure it into an ontology that it then links to physical assets and real-world concepts. This helps significantly reduce the potential for costly AI hallucinations (giving wrong info) and sets up the platform to act as an AI operating system for whichever third-party large language model (LLM) a customer chooses to deploy.AIP can be used to help solve a multitude of problems across industries, and this breadth has been driving tremendous growth with U.S. commercial customers. At the same time, the company's unique bootcamp go-to-market strategy, where it can help a potential customer solve an actual problem with AIP in about five days, has significantly lowered its sales cycle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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