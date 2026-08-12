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13.08.2026 00:52:00

Where Will SpaceX Stock Be in 5 Years?

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and its aftermath have been a roller-coaster ride for investors. While shares initially surged, they are now down by 41% from the all-time high of roughly $226 they reached in mid-June, and below where they opened on their first day of trading. But is the stock on track for more downside or a long-term rebound? What might the next five years have in store?When it was still a privately held company, SpaceX became known for its industry-leading rocket-launch business. It developed some of the world's largest and most powerful rockets, capable of transporting high-value payloads and even humans to space. It also developed a leading satellite-based broadband internet solution called Starlink that brought wireless connectivity to the most remote areas on Earth. Both of these businesses are still important. In the second quarter, the space and connectivity segments combined represented just over 67% of SpaceX's total revenue. However, the company's burgeoning AI business is likely to be the bigger story over the next few years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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