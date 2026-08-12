Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.08.2026 00:52:00
Where Will SpaceX Stock Be in 5 Years?
The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and its aftermath have been a roller-coaster ride for investors. While shares initially surged, they are now down by 41% from the all-time high of roughly $226 they reached in mid-June, and below where they opened on their first day of trading. But is the stock on track for more downside or a long-term rebound? What might the next five years have in store?When it was still a privately held company, SpaceX became known for its industry-leading rocket-launch business. It developed some of the world's largest and most powerful rockets, capable of transporting high-value payloads and even humans to space. It also developed a leading satellite-based broadband internet solution called Starlink that brought wireless connectivity to the most remote areas on Earth. Both of these businesses are still important. In the second quarter, the space and connectivity segments combined represented just over 67% of SpaceX's total revenue. However, the company's burgeoning AI business is likely to be the bigger story over the next few years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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11:36
|ROUNDUP/Am Tesla-Werk: Bahnhof Fangschleuse eröffnet (dpa-AFX)
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12.08.26
|Tesla vs. S&P 500: Aktie hinkt hinterher - Analyst sieht trotzdem große Chancen (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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07.08.26
|Tesla-Aktie Jefferies sieht schwächere Gewinne und senkt Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
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06.08.26
|Elon Musk: Tesla gelingt in Deutschland nur ein Mini-Comeback (Spiegel Online)
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06.08.26
|SpaceX makes a splash and China scores a memory win (Financial Times)
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05.08.26
|WDH/ROUNDUP 5: Musk prophezeit Billionen-Umsatz für SpaceX - Aktie rutscht ab (dpa-AFX)
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05.08.26
|ROUNDUP 4: Musk prophezeit Billionen-Umsatz für SpaceX - Aktie rutscht ab (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|283,60
|-0,25%