Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
25.11.2025 20:36:26
Why Alphabet Stock Moved Higher Again Today
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock continued its strong run with the shares up as high as 3.2% in early morning trading. The move today comes as news broke that Meta is reportedly in talks with Alphabet's Google to buy AI chips from it. The news highlights the attractiveness of Alphabet stock as a means to capitalize on the AI boom. A quick look at its cash flow and remarkable cash levels, compared to one of its peers, demonstrates the ease with which it can finance the substantial investment required to grow its AI capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!