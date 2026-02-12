International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
12.02.2026 20:10:37
Why Baxter International Stock Was Tumbling Today
Sprawling medical devices and technology company Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) looked like it needed some medicine and a little rest on Thursday. The company's shares were down 17% in mid-session trading, on the back of an earnings report that many investors found lackluster. Baxter's fourth quarter of 2025 saw total sales rise 8% year over year to $2.97 billion. The company's net income from continuing operations not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, slumped by 24% to $225 million ($0.44 per share). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
