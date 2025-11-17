Booking Holdings Aktie

Booking Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JEXP / ISIN: US09857L1089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.11.2025 00:14:54

Why Booking Holdings Stock Nose-Dived Today

On news that a very well-capitalized and famous rival is substantially expanding its travel offerings, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock took a hit on Monday. The online travel agency's (OTA) share price dropped by nearly 5% during that trading session, which was a notably more pronounced decline than the 0.9% slide of the benchmark S&P 500 index. That rival is no less an enterprise than Alphabet's Google. The tech behemoth announced that day it's enhancing its travel research and booking services. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Booking Holdingsmehr Nachrichten