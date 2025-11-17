Booking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEXP / ISIN: US09857L1089
18.11.2025 00:14:54
Why Booking Holdings Stock Nose-Dived Today
On news that a very well-capitalized and famous rival is substantially expanding its travel offerings, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock took a hit on Monday. The online travel agency's (OTA) share price dropped by nearly 5% during that trading session, which was a notably more pronounced decline than the 0.9% slide of the benchmark S&P 500 index. That rival is no less an enterprise than Alphabet's Google. The tech behemoth announced that day it's enhancing its travel research and booking services. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
