Charles Schwab Aktie
WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055
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12.06.2026 20:51:59
Why Charles Schwab Stock Was Bumping Higher Today
Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) was having a fine Friday on the stock market. The company released its latest set of monthly metrics, and investors clearly found them encouraging. These folks were trading the storied brokerage's stock up by 2.6% in mid-afternoon action, edging past the 1.8% increase of the S&P 500 index at that point.In the update, Schwab led off with its core net new assets figure, as it set a new record for the month of May. All told, the metric leaped 43% year over year to $49.9 billion. This helped lift total client assets by 27% to $13.1 trillion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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