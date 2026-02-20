Cogent Communications Holdings Aktie

Cogent Communications Holdings

WKN: A0D9JK / ISIN: US19239V3024

20.02.2026 21:54:49

Why Cogent Communications Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) fell as much as 33.8% on Friday, following a mixed earnings report. As of 3:10 p.m. ET, the stock had recovered slightly to a 27% drop.Image source: Getty Images.The multinational internet service provider hit some targets in Q4 2025, but missed others. Net losses of $0.64 per share were an improvement over a $0.91 loss per share in the year-ago period, and the average analyst had expected a deeper loss of $1.03 per share. But revenues fell 4.7% year-over-year to $240.5 million, missing the Street consensus target at $243.7 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
