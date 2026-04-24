Comcast Aktie
WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019
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25.04.2026 01:18:21
Why Comcast Stock Dived by Almost 13% Today
One day after Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) published its latest set of quarterly results, an analyst's downgrade put the hurt on the stock. It suffered a nearly 13% decline on Friday, in sharp contrast to the healthy gain it posted on earnings day.Comcast scored a double beat on the consensus pundit estimates for its first quarter, but not all of those analysts were impressed by the feat. Before market open Friday, Deutsche Bank's Bryan Craft downgraded his recommendation on the media company's stock to hold from his preceding buy. He also shaved his price target to $34 per share from $35. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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