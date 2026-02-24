Constellation Energy Aktie

Constellation Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 19:43:31

Why Constellation Energy Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

After tumbling nominally lower from Friday's close to the end of trading yesterday, Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) stock is heading notably higher today. The utility company reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results before the opening bell, and investors are clearly motivated to click the buy button in response.As of 12:26 p.m. ET, shares of Constellation Energy are up 5.2%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Nachrichten