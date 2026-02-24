Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
|
24.02.2026 19:43:31
Why Constellation Energy Stock Is Climbing Higher Today
After tumbling nominally lower from Friday's close to the end of trading yesterday, Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) stock is heading notably higher today. The utility company reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results before the opening bell, and investors are clearly motivated to click the buy button in response.As of 12:26 p.m. ET, shares of Constellation Energy are up 5.2%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
