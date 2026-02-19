Garmin Aktie
WKN DE: A1C06B / ISIN: CH0114405324
|
19.02.2026 21:18:49
Why Garmin Stock Soared This Week
Shares of GPS-focused technology behemoth Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) rose 11% this week as of 2 p.m. ET on Thursday following the company's excellent fourth-quarter earnings release on Wednesday. Sales and earnings per share rose 17% and 16% in Q4, rocketing past Wall Street's expectations. Similarly, management's guidance for 9% sales and EPS growth in 2026 also exceeded analysts' consensus, further driving the stock higher this week.Perhaps the main reason the market loved Garmin's 2025 results so much is that the growth was companywide. Each of Garmin's five business segments delivered positive sales growth in 2025:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!