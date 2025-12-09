NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
09.12.2025 11:23:00
Why Intel Is Massively Outperforming Nvidia and AMD This Year
In today's video, I discuss recent updates affecting Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. To learn more, check out the short video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Dec. 5, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 5, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
