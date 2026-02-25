Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
25.02.2026 04:33:00
Why Is Meta Platforms Stock Underperforming?
As of this writing, shares of social media and digital advertising giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down about 3% in 2026. The S&P 500 is up close to 1% over the same stretch.The underperformance is not new either. Meta's total return in 2025 was about 13%, versus about 18% for the S&P 500.On the surface, that disconnect looks odd. Meta just finished 2025 with fourth-quarter revenue up 24% year over year to $59.9 billion. But the stock is trading as if investors couldn't care less about the underlying business momentum, and are more focused on Meta's spending plans.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
