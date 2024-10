Why Is Wall Street Much More Bullish About Nvidia Than Palantir?

What a year it's been for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of the data analytics software company have soared 112%. Palantir was added to the S&P 500 in September. The company has announced major deals and partnerships with big names including BP, Microsoft, and Wendy's. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been an even bigger winner, with its stock skyrocketing 136% year to date. However, the giant chipmaker's shares are close to 14% below the peak set this summer. Investors have fretted about Nvidia 's delayed launch of its new Blackwell GPU platform.Despite these concerns, Wall Street is much more bullish about Nvidia than Palantir. That begs the question: Why?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool