Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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01.06.2026 18:00:00
Why Launching Subscription Services Could Be a Genius Move for Meta Platforms
Popular social media apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram have made Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) one of the most valuable tech companies in the world. Those platforms attract billions of people every day, and for marketers, they can be easy ways to reach their target markets. Meta, however, has recently announced plans to diversify its business, potentially becoming less dependent on ad revenue in the future. It is testing out subscription plans that could unlock more revenue opportunities for its operations. Here's why I think that can be a genius move for the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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