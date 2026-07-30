Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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30.07.2026 16:48:06
Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell 10% Today
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shares dropped as much as 10.4% on Wednesday following the company's Q2 2026 earnings report. Revenue beat expectations, but investors focused on shrinking profits and a challenging cash flow picture.The Instagram and Facebook parent posted $60.8 billion of Q2 revenue, a 28% year-over-year increase and near the top of management's guidance. The ad business remains strong, with impressions up 14% and average price per ad up 12%.But earnings fell 13% to $6.18 per share. Free cash flow was just $784 million, down from $12.4 billion in the previous quarter and $8.5 billion in Q2 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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