Monolithic Power Systems Aktie

Monolithic Power Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DLC4 / ISIN: US6098391054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 20:27:00

Why Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is Plummeting Today

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock is suffering big sell-offs in Friday's trading. The company's share price was down 11.3% as of 3 p.m. ET and had been down as much as 13.9% earlier in trading.Monolithic reported its third-quarter results after yesterday's market close and delivered numbers that beat Wall Street's expectations. While the Q3 results beat the market's targets, the company's forward guidance fell short of what some investors were looking for.In Q3, Monolithic generated non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $4.73 -- beating the average analyst estimate of per-share earnings of $0.10. Revenue for the period came in at $737.18 million and beat the average analyst estimate by roughly $18.9 million. Sales were up roughly 11% year over year in the quarter, and adjusted earnings rose approximately 16.5%. On the other hand, the company's adjusted gross margin declined from 55.8% in last year's quarter to 55.5% in this year's period Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Monolithic Power Systems Inc.mehr Nachrichten