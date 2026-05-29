Photronics Aktie

Photronics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 879430 / ISIN: US7194051022

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29.05.2026 18:18:41

Why Photronics Stock Collapsed 37% This Week

Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) collapsed 37.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The photomask maker for advanced chipmaking slipped after reporting disappointing second-quarter earnings. At one point this year, Photronics' shares were up 50%. Now, the stock is close to flat year-to-date (YTD). Photomasks are used as an advanced "stencil" to help map semiconductors layouts for advanced printing, as well as for LED displays. With the growing demand for semiconductors driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, investors have bucketed Photronics as a potential massive winner in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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