Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
26.04.2026 12:30:00
Why Plug Power Stock Surged This Week
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock closed out this past week's trading with double-digit gains. The hydrogen technologies company's share price gained 12.9% over the stretch and at one point had been up as much as 21.6% from where it stood at the end of the previous week's market close. Plug Power stock got a big boost from bullish momentum for the broader market this week. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% across the stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5%. Both indexes set new valuation records in the stretch, helping to energize bullish sentiment for meme stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.
|
21.04.26
|Frischer Wind für Wasserstoff-Aktien: ITM-Erfolg sorgt auch bei Plug Power und NEL für Kauflaune (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|ITM Power-Aktie im Höhenflug: Regierungspaket sorgt für Kurssprung - auch Plug Power und NEL ASA gefragt (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|Plug Power-Aktie dennoch schwächer: CEO setzt auf mehr Transparenz - Großauftrag im Blick (finanzen.at)
|
03.03.26
|Plug Power-Aktie steigt nach Zahlen deutlich (finanzen.at)
|
02.03.26
|Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.26
|Plug Power-Aktie im Blick: Walmart-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)