Plug Power Aktie

Plug Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

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26.04.2026 12:30:00

Why Plug Power Stock Surged This Week

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock closed out this past week's trading with double-digit gains. The hydrogen technologies company's share price gained 12.9% over the stretch and at one point had been up as much as 21.6% from where it stood at the end of the previous week's market close. Plug Power stock got a big boost from bullish momentum for the broader market this week. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% across the stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5%. Both indexes set new valuation records in the stretch, helping to energize bullish sentiment for meme stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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