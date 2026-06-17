Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

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18.06.2026 01:49:00

Why Robinhood Stock Crushed it on Wednesday

An article concerning a development that could benefit Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) helped boost the price of the next-generation brokerage on Wednesday. Investors took the report as excellent news for the financial services company and reacted by pushing its shares up almost 9%. Well before market open, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing a policy allowing cryptocurrency companies to transact in crypto products such as tokenized stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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