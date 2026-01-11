Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
|
11.01.2026 15:01:23
Why Rocket Lab Skyrocketed 65.5% Last Month and Has Kept Soaring in 2026
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) closed out 2025's trading with another month of huge gains. The company's share price surged 65.5% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was roughly flat, and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.5%. Image source: Getty Images.Rocket Lab investors saw a ton of relevant news in December. The stock started climbing early in the month in conjunction with news that SpaceX is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) late in 2026. News of a potential IPO for SpaceX helped lift valuations for many other space-tech stocks, and Rocket Lab benefited from the trend. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
