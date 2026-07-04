Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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04.07.2026 21:09:10
Why Rocket Lab Stock Skyrocketed Last Week
Shares of burgeoning space systems and rocket launch specialist Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) rose 24% last week as the market welcomed the company's latest acquisition announcement.On Monday, Rocket Lab announced that it was acquiring satellite operator Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) for roughly $8 billion, in a deal consisting of a 50-50 mix of cash and RKLB stock. The market is optimistic that the acquisition -- expected not to close until the middle of 2027 -- will reinforce Rocket Lab's growth beyond being a launch provider.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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