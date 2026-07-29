Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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29.07.2026 19:41:43

Why Sandisk Stock Is Sinking Today

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock is getting hit with another round of big sell-offs on Wednesday. The company's share price was down 4.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET against the backdrop of a 0.7% decline for the S&P 500 and a 0.7% decline for the Nasdaq Composite. Sandisk had been down as much as 7.9% earlier in the session. Memory and storage stocks are seeing a substantial valuation pullback that's a key factor in broader valuation contractions for AI companies and the market at large. But despite trading down roughly 55% from its high, Sandisk stock is still up roughly 2,400% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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