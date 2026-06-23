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23.06.2026 16:28:59
Why SpaceX Stock Is Down and Up Today
Is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) finally finding its footing post-IPO?Investors can hope. Shares of Elon Musk's famed space venture tumbled nearly 5% in early trading Tuesday. This might have extended a decline that SpaceX itself sparked Monday when it announced it's raising $20 billion in debt to add to the the $100 billion it has after holding its IPO.But then a miracle happened. Investors opened up the newspaper to discover SpaceX is building an entirely new market in delivering cargo from space to Earth -- and now SpaceX stock is up 2.1% through 10:15 a.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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