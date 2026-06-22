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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 17:38:52
Why SpaceX Stock Is Dropping Again Today
Shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) continued to plunge today, and it wasn't just because the early hype is wearing off. The stock was down 9% as of 11:34 a.m. ET, and heading for what would be its third consecutive losing session.Investors sold the stock early after the company announced its first bond sale as a public company. Shares bounced off the morning low, though, after SpaceX's AI segment announced a deal to sell compute capacity to open-source AI start-up ReflectionAI. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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