Teradyne Aktie
WKN: 859892 / ISIN: US8807701029
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29.07.2026 19:02:38
Why Teradyne Stock Is Gaining Today
Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock is in the green today despite sell-offs for the broader market. The company's share price was up 3.3% as of 1 p.m. ET despite a 0.9% decline for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.Teradyne published its second-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, postings sales and earnings that beat the market's expectations and issuing encouraging forward guidance. The stock had been up as much as 16.1% earlier in the day's trading, but it's given up most of its post-earnings gains as investors moved to take profits and bearish momentum for the broader market intensified. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Teradyne Inc.
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29.07.26
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29.07.26
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21.07.26
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21.07.26
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21.07.26
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21.07.26
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