Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
27.10.2025 10:30:00
Will Microsoft Announce a Stock Split on Oct. 29?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock doesn't have the cheapest price in the world, at about $500 per share. While stock splits have become less important in recent years, thanks to the rise of fractional shares, they're still important for those who don't have access to fractional shares and for options strategies.Additionally, Microsoft is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). Unlike other indexes that are market-cap weighted, the Dow Jones index is price-weighted. As a result, companies included in this index must maintain a stock price similar to their peers'.Microsoft is the third-largest component in the Dow Jones, with only Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) having more expensive stock prices. This could trigger Microsoft to announce a stock split so that it isn't forced to do it at a time it may not want to. So, will Microsoft announce a stock split on Oct. 29?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
