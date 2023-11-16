Xfinity Mobile Is Giving the Gift of Bogo Unlimited Plans to New and Existing Customers This Holiday Season

Xfinity Mobile, one of the fastest growing mobile providers in the country with more than six million customer lines and growing, is kicking off the holiday season early this year and giving customers another reason to break free from the industry’s "big three”. Now through January 10, new and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get one line of Unlimited Intro free for one year – a $360/year value – when they sign up for a line of Unlimited.

"So many people are just finding out about the exceptional mobile experience Xfinity Mobile has to offer,” said Kohposh Kuda, Senior Vice President of Xfinity Mobile. "We wanted to give people the opportunity to share that experience with family and loved ones on their plan. And with the holidays approaching, we couldn’t think of a better way to give the gift of savings to both new and existing customers.”

The Fastest Service Offering Big Savings

Xfinity Mobile is the fastest mobile service in Comcast service areas by combining 5G and millions of WiFi hotspots*. Xfinity Mobile pricing is some of the most competitive in the industry with the best price for two lines of Unlimited at $30/month, saving customers hundreds of dollars per year when they switch from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Unbeatable Convenience

Xfinity Mobile offers unparalleled convenience by offering customers a choice of Unlimited or By the Gig options to customize a plan to meet their unique needs. Customers can also change their plans, even in the middle of their billing cycle, and manage every aspect of their account through the Xfinity app.

It’s Easy to Switch

Switching to Xfinity Mobile is simple. Customers can visit an Xfinity Store and have a member of the Switch Squad handle the process, or a DIY activation, digitally, in the comfort of their homes. The entire process only takes a few minutes. Customers looking to take advantage of the new BOGO Unlimited deal also have the option of either buying a new device or bringing their own.

*Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data in Q3 '23 for Comcast service areas, including its WiFi footprint, verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

