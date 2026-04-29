Zebra Ventures Invests In Apera AI

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), a provider of automatic identification and data solutions, Wednesday announced that its corporate venture capital unit, Zebra Ventures is making a strategic investment in Apera AI, a provider of 4D Vision for industrial robots.

The financial details of the investment have not been divulged.

Apera AI's 4D Vision system equips robots with real-time visual intelligence, enabling them to locate, identify, and manipulate complex parts with speed, precision, and reliability, enabling them to perform challenging tasks like picking clear, shiny, or overlapping parts using adaptive vision trained in virtual simulation environments, Zebra said in a statement.

With this investment from Zebra Ventures, Apera AI hopes to enhance its ability to support customers who require fast, scalable deployments particularly in complex manufacturing environments.

In pre-market activity, ZBRA shares were trading at $219.16, down 0.04% on the New York Stock Exchange.