Zoom Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017
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21.05.2026 22:37:02
Zoom Communications, Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $425.67 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $254.60 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465.04 million or $1.55 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $1.23 billion from $1.17 billion last year.
Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $425.67 Mln. vs. $254.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.23 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.45 To $ 1.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.265 B To $ 1.270 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.96 To $ 6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.080 B To $ 5.090 B
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