Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.10.2026 20:23:00

1 Overlooked Factor That Could Drive Stellantis to Double or Triple by 2030

If you follow the automotive industry, you've almost certainly heard of Stellantis' (NYSE: STLA) massive $70 billion turnaround plan thoughtfully named "FaSTLAne 2030." The plan gives the automaker more of an identity than it's had in many years, with a focus on its four core brands -- Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Peugeot -- which boast more scalability and profitability than the remaining 10 brands under its umbrella.

It's also focusing on expanding high-margin brands and sub-brands within Ram and Jeep, while also hitting the growing affordability crisis in the U.S. with plans for nine vehicle launches in North America priced under $40,000 (and two under $30,000).

But what might be most important for Stellantis' turnaround -- and one could easily argue Stellantis, after a massive sell-off over the past three years, has huge upside through 2030 -- is fixing its quality issues. Already, we're seeing some of the plans CEO Antonio Filosa is cooking up, and investors should be optimistic.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stellantis

mehr Analysen
30.09.26 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
23.09.26 Stellantis Underperform Bernstein Research
22.09.26 Stellantis Underperform Bernstein Research
16.09.26 Stellantis Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.26 Stellantis Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stellantis 4,13 0,54% Stellantis

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit herben Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch kräftigen nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt geriet derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen