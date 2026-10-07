1 Overlooked Factor That Could Drive Stellantis to Double or Triple by 2030

If you follow the automotive industry, you've almost certainly heard of Stellantis' (NYSE: STLA) massive $70 billion turnaround plan thoughtfully named "FaSTLAne 2030." The plan gives the automaker more of an identity than it's had in many years, with a focus on its four core brands -- Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Peugeot -- which boast more scalability and profitability than the remaining 10 brands under its umbrella.

It's also focusing on expanding high-margin brands and sub-brands within Ram and Jeep, while also hitting the growing affordability crisis in the U.S. with plans for nine vehicle launches in North America priced under $40,000 (and two under $30,000).

But what might be most important for Stellantis' turnaround -- and one could easily argue Stellantis, after a massive sell-off over the past three years, has huge upside through 2030 -- is fixing its quality issues. Already, we're seeing some of the plans CEO Antonio Filosa is cooking up, and investors should be optimistic.

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