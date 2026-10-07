Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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07.10.2026 20:23:00
1 Overlooked Factor That Could Drive Stellantis to Double or Triple by 2030
If you follow the automotive industry, you've almost certainly heard of Stellantis' (NYSE: STLA) massive $70 billion turnaround plan thoughtfully named "FaSTLAne 2030." The plan gives the automaker more of an identity than it's had in many years, with a focus on its four core brands -- Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Peugeot -- which boast more scalability and profitability than the remaining 10 brands under its umbrella.
It's also focusing on expanding high-margin brands and sub-brands within Ram and Jeep, while also hitting the growing affordability crisis in the U.S. with plans for nine vehicle launches in North America priced under $40,000 (and two under $30,000).
But what might be most important for Stellantis' turnaround -- and one could easily argue Stellantis, after a massive sell-off over the past three years, has huge upside through 2030 -- is fixing its quality issues. Already, we're seeing some of the plans CEO Antonio Filosa is cooking up, and investors should be optimistic.
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Nachrichten zu Stellantis
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Analysen zu Stellantis
|30.09.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.09.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.09.26
|Stellantis Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.09.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.09.26
|Stellantis Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|26.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.09.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.08.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.09.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.09.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.09.26
|Stellantis Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.08.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|4,13
|0,54%
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