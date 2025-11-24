Visa Aktie

WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

24.11.2025 18:01:00

1 Reason I Will Never Sell Visa

Investors should always aim to have a diversified portfolio. At The Motley Fool, we typically recommend that someone hold at least 25 stocks. However, regardless of how many stocks an investor holds, there are typically ones that stick out as their "favorites" compared to others.For me, one of my personal favorite stocks is Visa (NYSE: V). It's a stock that I've held for a while and plan on holding forever.Image source: Visa.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
