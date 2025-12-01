Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.12.2025 10:50:00

1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 24,600%, According to Michael Saylor of Strategy

In a span of just two months, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has slumped in value from an all-time high of $126,000 to a current price of $85,000. For good reason, crypto market sentiment is at a nadir right now, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index registering "extreme fear."But Bitcoin bulls remain undeterred. According to Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), the current slump is only temporary. Long term, says Saylor, Bitcoin is headed to a price of $21 million within the next 21 years. That represents a potential gain of 24,600% for those investors willing to buy and hold Bitcoin for the long haul.On the surface, of course, a price tag of $21 million for Bitcoin sounds like impossible, pie-in-the-sky thinking. But keep in mind that, until Bitcoin's recent market meltdown, the conventional wisdom was that it would easily reach a price of $1 million by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)mehr Nachrichten