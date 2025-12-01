Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
01.12.2025 10:50:00
1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 24,600%, According to Michael Saylor of Strategy
In a span of just two months, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has slumped in value from an all-time high of $126,000 to a current price of $85,000. For good reason, crypto market sentiment is at a nadir right now, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index registering "extreme fear."But Bitcoin bulls remain undeterred. According to Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), the current slump is only temporary. Long term, says Saylor, Bitcoin is headed to a price of $21 million within the next 21 years. That represents a potential gain of 24,600% for those investors willing to buy and hold Bitcoin for the long haul.On the surface, of course, a price tag of $21 million for Bitcoin sounds like impossible, pie-in-the-sky thinking. But keep in mind that, until Bitcoin's recent market meltdown, the conventional wisdom was that it would easily reach a price of $1 million by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
