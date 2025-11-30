Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
30.11.2025 16:18:00
2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Join Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club by 2030
The list of $3 trillion-plus market capitalization companies is short for a reason. Only companies with exceptional global scale, cutting-edge technologies, durable competitive moats, and multiyear catalysts are capable of reaching this impressive milestone. Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet have demonstrated these characteristics time and again, and have established themselves as members of this elite club.However, two other giants riding the megatrends of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, and playing crucial roles in transforming the global economy, have yet to do so: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Although no forecast can be guaranteed, given their stellar financials and long-term demand tailwinds, I believe both of their market caps could surpass $3 trillion in the next few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
