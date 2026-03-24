Kudelski Aktie

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WKN: 915684 / ISIN: CH0012268360

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24.03.2026 17:44:24

2025 Annual Report Publication

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2025 Annual Report Publication

24.03.2026 / 17:44 CET/CEST

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA March 24, 2026 The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, has published its 2025 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link : https://www.nagra.com/investors-media/publications?year=2025 

 

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

 

Annonce événementielle au sens de l’article. 53 RC

 

 

Publication du Rapport Annuel 2025

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 24 mars 2026 – Le Groupe Kudelski (SIX:KUD.S), leader mondial en sécurité numérique, a publié son rapport annuel 2025 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant : https://www.nagra.com/investors-media/publications?year=2025

 

A propos du Groupe Kudelski

Le Groupe Kudelski (SIX: KUD.S) est un leader mondial dans les technologies et solutions fondamentales de sécurité digitale pour le marché des médias, la cybersécurité et l'internet des objets. Le Groupe a son siège à Cheseaux-sur Lausanne, en Suisse et à Phoenix (AZ), aux États- Unis, avec une présence dans plus de 20 pays à travers le monde. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter www.nagra.com.

 

 

Media contacts

Gary Crosilla
Kudelski Group
Senior Corporate Communication Manager
+41 79 708 77 54
Gary.crosilla@nagra.com

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2297134

 
End of News EQS News Service

2297134  24.03.2026 CET/CEST

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