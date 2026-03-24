Kudelski Aktie
WKN: 915684 / ISIN: CH0012268360
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24.03.2026 17:44:24
2025 Annual Report Publication
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Kudelski Group
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA – March 24, 2026 – The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, has published its 2025 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link : https://www.nagra.com/investors-media/publications?year=2025
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Annonce événementielle au sens de l’article. 53 RC
Publication du Rapport Annuel 2025
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 24 mars 2026 – Le Groupe Kudelski (SIX:KUD.S), leader mondial en sécurité numérique, a publié son rapport annuel 2025 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant : https://www.nagra.com/investors-media/publications?year=2025
A propos du Groupe Kudelski
Le Groupe Kudelski (SIX: KUD.S) est un leader mondial dans les technologies et solutions fondamentales de sécurité digitale pour le marché des médias, la cybersécurité et l'internet des objets. Le Groupe a son siège à Cheseaux-sur Lausanne, en Suisse et à Phoenix (AZ), aux États- Unis, avec une présence dans plus de 20 pays à travers le monde. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter www.nagra.com.
Media contacts
Gary Crosilla
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2297134
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2297134 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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