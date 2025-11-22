Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
22.11.2025 09:14:00

3 Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shared some exciting news last week with the announcement of CEO Doug McMillon's retirement. McMillon has shepherded the company for the past decade, bringing its digital channels up to par and protecting the company's economic moat. However, he's moving on, and Walmart veteran John Furner will be taking the reins on Jan. 31, 2026.The announcement didn't make many waves because for solid companies that run well, it's just a handover. Investors don't expect any big changes at Walmart, which is going from a longtime veteran CEO, who started at the bottom, to another longtime veteran, who started at the bottom.These executives know the company inside out, and Furner isn't likely to make any unusual moves. However, there's always innovation happening at Walmart, which is how it keeps its top spot. It's also one of three reasons to buy Walmart stock today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten