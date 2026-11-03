Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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03.11.2026 14:21:00
A Disappointing IPO Didn't Stop Meta Platforms: Here's Why That Matters for the Anthropic IPO
As soon as the week of Nov. 16, artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic could go public. While details like the initial public offering (IPO) date and the initial pricing of the shares have still not been finalized, we do know three things: Anthropic will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it will trade under the ticker ANT, and this is a highly anticipated IPO, as it will be one of the first major pure-play AI companies that retail investors can own a piece of.
There's no way to know what the early price action will look like. But even if Anthropic stock stumbles right out of the gate, that doesn't mean it won't eventually turn out to be a long-term winner. That's because exactly that happened with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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30.10.26
|Meta-Aktie bricht ein: Rekord-Abflüsse bei Kommunikationswerten (finanzen.at)
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30.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, Meta and the K-shaped company (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, Meta and the K-shaped company (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|dailyAktien: Meta Platforms – Anzeichen für eine Stabilisierung (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|553,70
|-0,20%