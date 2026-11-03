A Disappointing IPO Didn't Stop Meta Platforms: Here's Why That Matters for the Anthropic IPO

As soon as the week of Nov. 16, artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic could go public. While details like the initial public offering (IPO) date and the initial pricing of the shares have still not been finalized, we do know three things: Anthropic will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it will trade under the ticker ANT, and this is a highly anticipated IPO, as it will be one of the first major pure-play AI companies that retail investors can own a piece of.

There's no way to know what the early price action will look like. But even if Anthropic stock stumbles right out of the gate, that doesn't mean it won't eventually turn out to be a long-term winner. That's because exactly that happened with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

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