Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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16.07.2026 13:34:51
Abbott Laboratories Bottom Line Retreats In Q2
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $928 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $1.779 billion, or $1.01 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.290 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $12.593 billion from $11.142 billion last year.
Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $928 Mln. vs. $1.779 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $12.593 Bln vs. $11.142 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.38 To $ 1.46 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.45 To $ 5.60
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