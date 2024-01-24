|
24.01.2024 13:37:22
Abbott Laboratories Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.59 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $10.24 billion from $10.09 billion last year.
Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $10.24 Bln vs. $10.09 Bln last year.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Abbott Laboratories
|102,22
|-3,02%
