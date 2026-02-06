Abbott Laboratories Aktie

WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000

06.02.2026 14:35:34

Abbott Reports Positive 12-month Results From VOLT-AF IDE Study

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced clinical data from two presentations at AF Symposium in Boston that demonstrate the strong safety and efficacy of the company's minimally invasive therapies to treat people with atrial fibrillation. The results include 12-month findings that reinforce the long-term safety and performance of Volt Pulsed Field Ablation System. Positive results were also presented on TactiFlex Duo Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, a dual-energy, focal ablation catheter engineered to allow physicians to tailor how they deliver AFib therapy.

The Volt PFA System secured FDA approval and CE Mark in Europe, last year. Commercial cases have begun in the U.S. and expansion in Europe continues.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are up 0.60 percent to $109.75.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

