Genmab A-S Aktie
WKN DE: A1WZYB / ISIN: US3723032062
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06.10.2026 07:19:03
AbbVie, Genmab's Epcoritamab Plus R-CHOP Improves PFS In DLBCL
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Genmab (GMAB) reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-2 trial evaluating epcoritamab plus R-CHOP in patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
The combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus R-CHOP alone in frontline diagnosed DLBCL patients.
Epcoritamab is a subcutaneous T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody designed to bind CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells.
The global, randomized Phase 3 trial evaluated fixed-duration epcoritamab plus R-CHOP for six cycles followed by epcoritamab for two cycles, versus rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) followed by rituximab.
The combination was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with the individual treatments.
Epcoritamab plus R-CHOP remains investigational. AbbVie and Genmab plan to engage global regulatory authorities on next steps.
ABBV closed on Monday at $265.76, up 1.12%.
In the overnight market, shares are down 0.05% at $265.64.
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