AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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31.07.2026 14:22:11
AbbVie Trims FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.87 to $14.07 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $13.91 to $14.11 per share.
The company said the guidance include the impact of the proposed Apogee Therapeutics acquisition, which is expected to be $0.14 dilutive in 2026, based upon an anticipated close in the third quarter of this year. This dilution is partially offset by $0.10 of overperformance.
It also includes an unfavorable impact of $0.58 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2026.
In Friday's pre-market trading, ABBV is trading on the NYSE at $248.00, down $9.51 or 3.69 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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