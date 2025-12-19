OC Oerlikon Corporation Aktie
WKN: 863037 / ISIN: CH0000816824
19.12.2025 05:45:15
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release
OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Disposal
Update on closing of Barmag divestment
Oerlikon has received all regulatory clearances for the divestment of its Barmag business to Rieter. Closing of the transaction is scheduled for the beginning of February 2026. The transaction, announced on May 6, 2025, values Barmag at CHF 850 million enterprise value (excluding a potential earn-out of up to CHF 100 million). Closing will mark the final step in Oerlikon’s strategic transformation into a pure-play company that is a global market and technology leader for surface solutions. The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. Financial details and impacts related to the closing will be disclosed in Oerlikon’s full-year financial announcement on February 24, 2026.
As previously announced, Georg Stausberg, CEO Oerlikon Barmag, will step down from the Executive Committee at closing to join the Executive Committee of Rieter AG.
Michael Suess, Executive Chairman of Oerlikon, stated: “With the Barmag transaction, we have successfully completed our pure-play process. Oerlikon now stands for a high-tech leader in surface technologies and advanced materials. With our strong brands, leading technology toolbox and strong financial foundation, we are well positioned for the future.”
“I am convinced that the combination with Rieter is the right setup for the positive development of Barmag and I would like to thank the entire Barmag team and especially Georg Stausberg for his outstanding contributions and loyalty. Georg has been a highly respected and trusted member of the Executive Committee and a driving force behind Barmag’s positive development over the past decade. He will always remain a valued friend of Oerlikon. On behalf of the Board and the Executive Committee, I wish him all the best for his professional and personal future”, Suess continued.
With the closing, Oerlikon becomes a pure-play surface technology company with a clear brand and positioning towards its stakeholders. Oerlikon serves a broad base of customers in demanding industries – from automotive, aerospace, tooling and energy to luxury, medical and semiconductors – with a comprehensive toolbox of high-tech surface technologies. The company delivers innovative technologies that help customers achieve greater efficiency, performance and productivity while improving sustainability. Oerlikon will continue to leverage its core competencies to grow in its end markets with new applications and expand its regional presence, especially in Asia and the Americas.
Additional Information
For further information, please contact:
Disclaimer
The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.
