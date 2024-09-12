12.09.2024 22:10:52

Adobe Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.68 billion, or $3.76 per share. This compares with $1.40 billion, or $3.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.08 billion or $4.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $5.408 billion from $4.890 billion last year.

Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.76 vs. $3.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.408 Bln vs. $4.890 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.63 to $4.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.50 - $5.55 Bln

