AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – Continued revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025

Fribourg, 3 November 2025

Consolidated growth of 18.2%, driven by the Healthcare and Hospitality divisions. Adjusted organic growth of 2.6%.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) achieved consolidated gross revenue of CHF 899.2 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to CHF 761.0 million in the same period of 2024, representing total growth of 18.2%. Net revenue amounted to CHF 789.9 million (3Q2024: CHF 668.6 million), up 18.1%, including adjusted organic growth of 1.5%.

Healthcare: sustained growth and successful integration of new entities

With its 21 hospitals and its outpatient centers, Swiss Medical Network generated gross revenue of CHF 722.6 million (3Q2024: CHF 594.9 million), up 21.5%. Adjusted organic growth reached 3.3%, supported by the expansion of the outpatient network and the full integration of Spital Zofingen, CentroMedico in Ticino, and several medical practices in German-speaking Switzerland. Swiss Medical Network is continuing its expansion in integrated care, with the extension of the integrated care model to a third region, Aare Netz – the first in German-speaking Switzerland – on 1 January 2026.

Viva Health: Attractive premiums in all cantons within the integrated care regions

VIVA Health, the alternative basic insurance product developed in collaboration with insurer Visana, is entering its third year with the lowest premiums on the market in most categories and cantons. Viva is available in the Jura Arc, Ticino, and Zofingen/Aarau regions.

Hospitality: positive momentum maintained

MRH Switzerland AG, the group's hotel division managed by Michel Reybier Hospitality, generated gross revenue of CHF 157.4 million (3Q2024: CHF 151.6 million), up 3.8%. Organic growth was supported by excellent performance across all establishments. The winter season, starting on 12 December 2025, looks promising, as Switzerland continues to strengthen its appeal as a travel destination. The hotel portfolio has remained unchanged at eleven properties.

Real Estate: strong contribution driven by apartment sales in Zermatt

The Real Estate division, represented by Swiss Hotel Properties SA, recorded revenue of CHF 36.1 million (3Q2024: CHF 24.0 million), up 50.5%. This increase was mainly due to the sale of apartments in Zermatt, around one-third of which have already been sold. The remaining units will be marketed by the end of the winter season (1Q2026), further supporting the division’s revenue in the next quarter.

Strategic options under review

AEVIS VICTORIA is currently exploring various strategic options for its subsidiaries, particularly Swiss Medical Network and Infracore, to support their long-term development. Swiss Medical Network aims to cover all regions where it operates with its integrated care offering and with Viva, the alternative basic insurance product developed with Visana. In this context, AEVIS plans to welcome new strategic shareholders and intends to reduce its participation in Swiss Medical Network in order to strengthen the independence of the Swiss integrated care group. In parallel, Infracore is exploring various opportunities to open up its capital base, potentially including a listing, to meet the growing demand for sale-and-leaseback solutions in the public and private hospital market in Switzerland.

