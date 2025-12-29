AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
AEVIS VICTORIA SA successfully completes major Group-wide refinancing
AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Financing
Press release
Fribourg, 29 December 2025
AEVIS VICTORIA SA successfully completes major Group-wide refinancing
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (“AEVIS”) announces the successful completion of a comprehensive refinancing program across multiple levels of the Group, as part of its ongoing efforts to optimize its capital and financing structure.
At the holding company level, AEVIS arranged a new syndicated financing facility, enhancing the Group’s overall financial flexibility and liquidity profile.
Within the real estate segment, AEVIS completed the refinancing of an interim facility originally put in place in 2020 to finance the acquisition of several hotel assets. This interim financing has been replaced with long-term, traditional mortgage financings, further strengthening the stability of the Group’s balance sheet. In addition, AEVIS successfully secured a new financing facility for L’Oscar Hotel in London.
Collectively, these transactions extend and diversify the Group’s debt maturity profile and, together with the significant reduction of the Group’s consolidated debt by more than CHF 100 million in H1 2025, are expected to materially reduce the Group’s cost of debt and financial expenses, resulting in interest expense savings in the high single-digit million range on an annualized basis.
For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
End of Media Release
