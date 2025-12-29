AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie

AEVIS VICTORIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.12.2025 07:00:03

AEVIS VICTORIA SA successfully completes major Group-wide refinancing

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Financing
AEVIS VICTORIA SA successfully completes major Group-wide refinancing

29.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Fribourg, 29 December 2025

AEVIS VICTORIA SA successfully completes major Group-wide refinancing

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (“AEVIS”) announces the successful completion of a comprehensive refinancing program across multiple levels of the Group, as part of its ongoing efforts to optimize its capital and financing structure.

At the holding company level, AEVIS arranged a new syndicated financing facility, enhancing the Group’s overall financial flexibility and liquidity profile.

Within the real estate segment, AEVIS completed the refinancing of an interim facility originally put in place in 2020 to finance the acquisition of several hotel assets. This interim financing has been replaced with long-term, traditional mortgage financings, further strengthening the stability of the Group’s balance sheet. In addition, AEVIS successfully secured a new financing facility for L’Oscar Hotel in London.

Collectively, these transactions extend and diversify the Group’s debt maturity profile and, together with the significant reduction of the Group’s consolidated debt by more than CHF 100 million in H1 2025, are expected to materially reduce the Group’s cost of debt and financial expenses, resulting in interest expense savings in the high single-digit million range on an annualized basis.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2250980  29.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA SAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AEVIS VICTORIA SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AEVIS VICTORIA SA 14,10 0,36% AEVIS VICTORIA SA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenstart schwächer erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte leicht zulegen. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen