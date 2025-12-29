AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Financing

AEVIS VICTORIA SA successfully completes major Group-wide refinancing



29.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Press release

Fribourg, 29 December 2025

AEVIS VICTORIA SA successfully completes major Group-wide refinancing

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (“AEVIS”) announces the successful completion of a comprehensive refinancing program across multiple levels of the Group, as part of its ongoing efforts to optimize its capital and financing structure.

At the holding company level, AEVIS arranged a new syndicated financing facility, enhancing the Group’s overall financial flexibility and liquidity profile.

Within the real estate segment, AEVIS completed the refinancing of an interim facility originally put in place in 2020 to finance the acquisition of several hotel assets. This interim financing has been replaced with long-term, traditional mortgage financings, further strengthening the stability of the Group’s balance sheet. In addition, AEVIS successfully secured a new financing facility for L’Oscar Hotel in London.

Collectively, these transactions extend and diversify the Group’s debt maturity profile and, together with the significant reduction of the Group’s consolidated debt by more than CHF 100 million in H1 2025, are expected to materially reduce the Group’s cost of debt and financial expenses, resulting in interest expense savings in the high single-digit million range on an annualized basis.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.