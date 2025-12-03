Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
03.12.2025 11:11:00
Alphabet Stock Has Soared This Year. Is It Still a Buy?
After a difficult stretch in which some investors worried it was falling behind in AI (artificial intelligence), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become one of 2025's standout winners. The parent of Google Search, YouTube, and a fast-growing cloud platform has seen its stock climb about 66% year to date as enthusiasm builds around its Gemini AI models and custom data center chips.The rally has been accompanied by a clear reacceleration in its business. Alphabet just delivered its first quarter with more than $100 billion in revenue, powered by double-digit growth in search advertising, YouTube, subscriptions, and Google Cloud. Investors now appear far more convinced that Alphabet can not only survive an AI-centric world, but thrive in it.The question for investors is whether that confidence has already pushed the stock high enough to fully price in the good news surrounding the company, or if shares are still undervalued.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!