Emmen, Switzerland, 10 March 2026



ALSO AI expert team for the channel

During the last 6 years ALSO has been applying AI tools internally across functions and completed many projects delivering more than tenfold speed improvements, cost reduction and productivity gains. Some of the tools used were Celonis, UIPath, OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot.

ALSO has already been selling AI solutions through its Cloud Marketplace and sales momentum is reflected in its position as the number one indirect provider of Copilot for Microsoft 365 in EMEA, underlining ALSO’s trusted execution capability. Driven by growing demand and a rising number of market inquiries, the company decided to build an AI Center of Competence to support channel partners in selling AI solutions across software and hardware categories in different markets.

“The business opportunity of AI is not only in the business applications but also in hardware categories. The AI market in Europe will grow to $ 144 B by 2028 according to IDC. ALSO is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity by combining channel breadth, market execution discipline and continued portfolio expansion” said Jan Bogdanovich, CTO.

